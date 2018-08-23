Cammarata Acquired by the Norfolk Admirals

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have acquired 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic MVP Taylor Cammarata from the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for the ECHL rights of Grant Besse the team announced on Thursday.

Cammarata, 22, netted 31 points in 49 games during his rookie campaign with the Stingrays. Cammarata had a combined five goals and two assists in the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic when he was named Most Valuable Player in the tournament.

The 2013 third round pick of the New York Islanders (76th overall) played 14 career games for the Golden Gophers through his time at the University of Minnesota. During his four years there, the Plymouth, MN native recorded 93 points on 25 goals and 68 assists.

Norfolk will open the 2018-19 season on October 13 at home against the Wheeling Nailers. Full season and individual game tickets are available now by visiting NorfolkAdmirals.com or calling the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212.

