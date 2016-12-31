Cameron Brown Breaks Record for Goals in Consecutive Games

December 31, 2016 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Dallas Sidekicks News Release





Allen, TX- Cameron Brown broke Tatu's record on Friday night as he became the first Dallas Sidekicks to score in 21 consecutive Major Arena Soccer League matches.

The Sidekicks forward netted in the goal breaker during the second quarter of his side's 8-4 lose Friday night against Soles De Sonora. Brown's run has included 32 goals.

Cameron Brown achieved his feat for the Dallas Sidekicks across two seasons in 2015 and 2016. Brown missed game 12 of last season at Brownsville, but he scored at least one goal in games 9, 10, 11, and 13-20 of last season as well as all 9 games of this year.

"The record was not in my mind, it would have affected my performance and the team's, and that's the last thing I wanted to do. I would be nowhere without my teammates and all the hard work they put in to help me." Brown said.

Tatu previously set the record during the 1994 season, Tatu scored a goal from June 26, 1994 - August 28, 1994.

"Breaking Tatu's record is an incredible achievement, I am extremely proud of him." Said Dallas Sidekicks General Manager Simon Bozas.

Fans will get a chance to see the Sidekicks in action again next weekend at www.MASL.tv when the Sidekicks travel to play Florida Tropics on January 6 (7:35 EST) and Baltimore Blast on January 7 at (7:05 p.m. EST).

Individual tickets for 2016-17 home games are now on sale. Season and group tickets are available by calling 469-200-GOAL or emailing tickets@dallassidekicks.com. To get the latest team updates, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram @GoSidekicks or on Facebook at facebook.com/GoSidekicks .

