Calle Brown Named to Team of the Week

News Release

TAMPA,Florida - April 11, 2017 - Calle Brown, goalkeeper for the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, has been voted into USL Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2017 season. Calle Brown played the full 90 minutes of the game and tallied three saves in the 1-0 win over OKC Energy FC.

Brown became a hero of the game in the 56th minute. Calle Brown stopped OKC's Jose Barril's penalty shot and kept his clean sheet.

USL Team of the Week

GK - Calle Brown, Rio Grande Valley FC : Brown made a key penalty kick save against OKC Energy FC to earn a shutout in the Toros' first win of the season.

D - Luke Boden, Tampa Bay Rowdies : Boden had a strong two-way performance, helping set up the only goal, as the Rowdies earned a third shutout of the season in a 1-0 win against Ottawa.

D - Deklan Wynne, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2: Wynne scored the opening goal, and performed well down the left flank as WFC2 earned a 3-0 win against Seattle.

D - Jamie Thomas, Harrisburg City Islanders: Thomas recorded five tackles, three clearances and two interceptions as the City Islanders defeated New York 1-0 on the road.

M - Victor Pineda, Orange County SC - Pineda scored a spectacular game-winning goal as Orange County took its second win of the season on the road against Portland.

M - Hadji Barry, Orlando City B - Barry scored the game-winning goal, and finished the game with four shots and one created chance, as Orlando secured its first win against Toronto.

M - Sebastian Velasquez, Real Monarchs SLC - Velasquez had a goal and assist, and also linked up play well as the Monarchs remained perfect with a 5-3 victory against Reno.

M - Luke Rooney, Phoenix Rising FC: Rooney scored both goals as Rising FC took its first win of the club's new era with a 2-1 victory against the LA Galaxy II.

F - Seku Conneh, Bethlehem Steel FC: Conneh scored both goals as Steel FC recorded its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory against FC Cincinnati.

F - Jose Angulo, Saint Louis FC: Angulo recorded the game-tying goal and then the game-winning assist as Saint Louis remained undefeated with a 3-2 win against New York.

F - Corey Hertzog, Pittsburgh Riverhounds: Hertzog scored a stoppage-time game-winner as the Riverhounds defeated Charleston 2-1 for their first win against the Battery since 2011.

Bench: Akira Fitzgerald (TBR), Sean Totsch (LOU), Seth Rudolph (STL), Manolo Sanchez (HAR), Dane Kelly (RNO), Adam Najem (BST), Sammy Ochoa (SAC)

#SOMOS TOROS#

