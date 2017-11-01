CALIFORNIA COAST CREDIT UNION NAMED AS PLATINUM PARTNER

News Release

SAN DIEGO (Wednesday - #17-07) - California Coast Credit Union has re-committed as the Platinum Sponsor of the San Diego Sockers for the 2017-18 Major Arena Soccer League season. This marks the second year of the partnership between Cal Coast and 14-time champion Sockers. As part of the agreement between the two organizations, the California Coast Credit Union logo will appear prominently on player jerseys, on the field and at other high-visibility locations at the team's home venue, Valley View Casino Center.

"Cal Coast and the Sockers enjoyed a very successful partnership last season, and we are excited to extend that winning streak into this season," said Cal Coast President/CEO Todd Lane. "The Sockers are not only a talented team of professional athletes, but they also share our commitment to supporting and serving the community."

California Coast Credit Union will continue to leverage the new partnership with the Sockers to support local non-profits, schools and other organizations. This season, a portion of the proceeds from each Sockers ticket sold on the Cal Coast website will be donated to the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, a local non-profit that provides scholarships to students and grants to teachers.

"Cal Coast Credit Union is a solid, well-respected local business and community supporter, and a perfect fit as a top partner with the Sockers," said San Diego Sockers General Manager Sean Bowers. "We look forward to creating excitement together, both within the arena and in the community during this season."

The Sockers season kicks off on Thursday, November 2, 6:35 p.m., in El Paso. The team returns to San Diego for their home opener on Sunday, November 5 at 5:05 p.m., versus Syracuse for Cancer Awareness Night. Tickets are available at AXS.com or by calling 866-799-GOAL (4625)

