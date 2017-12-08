Calallen\\"s Broughton, Carroll\\"s Garza Repeat Winter Banquet January 18

News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - Calallen, a three-time state champion under 35-year coach Steve Chapman, placed three players on the 2018 South Texas Preseason Large-School Baseball Team announced Friday.

Seniors Justin Quinn (pitcher), Brandon Broughton (third baseman), and Colton Duff (outfielder) represent the defending District 30-5A North Zone champions. Broughton is one of only two repeaters, joining Carroll senior outfielder Michael Garza.

Five Little Big 12 programs have two players each: Carroll, Gregory-Portland, King, Ray, and Veterans Memorial. Tigers DH Jacob Flores is a classmate of Garza. Junior pitcher Isaac Ponce and sophomore utility man Austin Ochoa come from the Wildcats, junior pitcher Jon Barrera and junior first baseman Jacob Garza the Mustangs.

Ray junior pitcher Ronald Vasquez and senior shortstop Antonio Valdez were part of the Texans' 2017 regional final team; in senior outfielder Jeffrey Boggess and sophomore catcher MJ Rodriguez, Vets has its first preseason honorees in school history.

Moody senior pitcher Dominik Lopez, a key performer in the school's 13th state tournament run, and Victoria West senior second baseman Noah Rodriguez complete the squad. The Trojans finished 30-3-3.

All 15 team members will be recognized with their small-school counterparts at the 14th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet on Thursday, January 18, at the Port of Corpus Christi's Solomon P. Ortiz Center. Doors open at 6:30, and tickets are on sale at the Whataburger Field Box Office. To order by phone, call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

The all-stars were nominated and voted on by area Class 5A coaches.

