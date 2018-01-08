Cal Petersen Named to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Roster

News Release

ONTARIO, CA - The American Hockey League announced today that Cal Petersen has been named to the playing roster for 2018 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino, to be held January 28-29 in Utica, NY. Petersen joins Reign teammate Brett Sutter, who was named playing captain in December.

Petersen has posted an 8-6-0 record from 15 AHL games played this season and is currently ranked first amongst qualified rookie goaltenders in goals against average (2.34) and save percentage (.920). Petersen has posted two shutouts this season which is tied for first in the AHL amongst all goaltenders.

The 23-year-old Petersen (born October 10, 1994) is a 6-1, 182-pound native of Waterloo, IA playing in his first season in the American Hockey League. Originally drafted in 2013 by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round (129th overall), Petersen spent the previous three seasons at the University of Notre Dame of the Hockey East Association. In his third and final season with the Irish, Petersen finished the year with a 2.22 goals against average and a .920 save percentage, and was named to the 2016-17 Hockey East First All-Star Team. Upon qualifying for the 2017 NCAA Men's Division One Ice Hockey Tournament, Petersen led Notre Dame to the program's third Frozen Four appearance.

