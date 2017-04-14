Cakes No-Hit the Cubs

News Release

Des Moines - Three Baby Cakes pitchers combine to no-hit the Iowa Cubs on Friday night. Scott Copeland worked seven innings and faced the minimum. Hunter Cervenka pitched the eighth inning and Brandon Cunniff finished off Iowa in the ninth. The Cakes offense erupted for a season high 11 runs in the 11-1 win.

Copeland walked a batter in the fifth but erased him one hitter later when he induced Victor Caratini into an inning ending double play.

Copeland fired just 63 pitches through seven innings and appeared to be poised to finish off the game but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning.

The Cakes offense had a big night led by Matt Juengel, he drilled a three run home run in the second inning and finished the contest with three hits. Matt den Dekker delivered a three run home run in the eighth inning.

New Orleans earns a road spilt winning the first and fourth games of the series.

GAME NOTES: The combined no hitter is the first in New Orleans history and the third overall no hitter. Brian Powell no hit the Omaha Golden Spikes in 2001 and Scott Taylor no hit the Buffalo Bisons in 1994. The no hitter is the 146th in league history and just the third that used three pitchers. Matt denDekker extended his hitting streak to eight games.

UPCOMING- The Cakes continue a seven game road trip on Saturday with a 2:05 pm game against Omaha. RHP Scott Copeland starts against RHP Jake Buchanan. Radio: Fox Sports 1280 AM and the iHeart Radio App.

NEXT HOME GAME - Cakes return home next Tuesday, April 18 against the Iowa Cubs at 7pm.

