Cakes Fall to Iowa Cubs 18-5

News Release

Des Moines - Jeimer Candelario drilled four extra base hits and drove home five runs as the Iowa Cubs evened the series beating New Orleans 18-5.

Candelario started the scoring in the first inning with a two run two out triple. Taylor Davis hammered a two run home run and Iowa scored five runs in the third inning to stretch the lead to 7-0.

Iowa starting pitcher Alec Mills pitched five innings allowed three hits and improved to 2-0 on the season. New Orleans starter Severino Gonzalez suffered his second loss in as many starts allowing ten runs in three and a third innings.

Moises Sierra picked up two hits and drove home three runs for New Orleans.

The Cubs sent a dozen hitters to the plate in the eighth inning scoring seven runs to cap their fourth win of the season. Iowa (4-3) out hit the Cakes (2-5) 17-8 in the game.

GAME NOTES: The Cakes have been outscored 21-4 in the first three innings this season. The Cakes allowed the most runs since they allowed 21 runs on August 9, 2014 in Memphis.

UPCOMING- The Cakes continue a seven game road trip on Thursday with a 12:08 pm game against Iowa. RHP Vance Worley starts against RHP Aaron Brooks. Radio: Fox Sports 1280 AM and the iHeart Radio App.

NEXT HOME GAME - Cakes return home next Tuesday, April 18 against the Iowa Cubs at 7pm.

