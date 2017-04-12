Cakes Down I-Cubs in Home Opener

News Release

DES MOINES - The New Orleans Baby Cakes (2-4) spoiled the Iowa Cubs' (3-3) home opener at Principal Park Tuesday with a 2-1 win in 10 innings.

It was a pitchers' duel throughout as Eddie Butler carried the I-Cubs through 7.0 strong innings, allowing one earned on four hits and three walks while fanning one to record Iowa's first quality start of the season. New Orleans starter Justin Nicolino also recorded a solid start as he held the I-Cubs to four hits and one run through five.

Jeimer Candelario was Iowa's first base runner of the game as he drew a walk that would eventually lead to Iowa's only run on the night in the second. Consecutive singles from Victor Caratini and Taylor Davis plated Candelario to put the I-Cubs ahead.

The pitching took over from there as neither team scored until the sixth. Back-to-back doubles from Destin Hood and Matt den Dekker put the 'Cakes on the board and knotted the game at one-all.

Felix Pena took over on the mound for Iowa in the eighth and promptly loaded the bases with one out, but was able to get out of the inning and avoid a deficit. Iowa attemped the walk-off in the ninth with one out and bases loaded, but poor base running on a pop fly resulted in an inning-ending double play that sent the game to extras.

The 'Cakes jumped on Jack Leathersich (0-1) in the 10th, loading the bases with nobody out. Moises Sierra then skied a sacrifice fly that scored the eventual winning run for New Orleans.

Ian Happ went 2-for-5 with a double high off the left-field wall in his Iowa Cubs debut, while Candelario led Iowa's offense with a 2-for-3 game, adding a walk, a double and a run scored.

Iowa and New Orleans continue the series at Principal Park tomorrow at 6:38 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Iowa Cubs magnet schedule. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

