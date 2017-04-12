Cakes Beat I-Cubs in 10 Innings

April 12, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes
News Release
Des Moines - Moises Sierra delivered a tenth inning sacrifice fly and the New Orleans Baby Cakes picked up their first road win of the season. The Cakes defeated the Iowa Cubs 2-1 in ten innings.
The Cakes were led by Brandon Barnes and Destin Hood, each had a pair of hits in the contest to snap the two game losing streak.
Iowa scored a run in the second inning getting a couple of hits and a walk, Taylor Davis picked up a RBI hit and Iowa led 1-0. New Orleans answered with a run in the sixth to tie the game. Hood doubled and scored on a Matt den Dekker double.
Brandon Cunniff earned the win working two scoreless innings.
New Orleans improves to 2-4 and Iowa falls to 3-3 on the season.
GAME NOTES: The Cakes won for the first time this season when allowing the games first run. New Orleans had started the season 1-4 four times in the last five seasons.
UPCOMING- The Cakes continue a seven game road trip on Wednesday with a 6:38 game against Iowa. RH Severino Gonzalez starts against RH Alec Mills. Radio: Fox Sports 1280 AM / iHeart Radio App.
