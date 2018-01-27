CAITO AND JENYS RETURN FROM IOWA

News Release

RAPID CITY, SD - The Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of the Rapid City Rush, announced today that General Manager Brent Flahr has reassigned forward Pavel Jenys and defenseman Matt Caito back to the Rush ahead of the team's weekend slate against the Kansas City Mavericks. Both Jenys and Caito will be in the lineup tonight for the Rush against the Mavs.

Jenys comes back to the Rush after his first call-up to the Wild. He registered one point in three games for Iowa this season, which served as his first career AHL goal against Chicago on Jan. 17.

With the Rush this season, the 6'3", 205-pound native of Brno, Czech Republic has 12 goals, 9 assists, and 21 points in 29 games played. At the time of his call-up, Jenys was red-hot, having earned 9 of his then team-leading 12 tallies in his last 11 games. Additionally, Jenys left the Rush on a 6-game point streak from December 22nd vs Idaho to January 7th at Utah, earning 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points in the stretch. Jenys was selected by Minnesota in the 7th round (199th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Caito also comes back to the Rush following his second stint with the Wild this season. He appeared in four games for Iowa this season, tallying one assist.

With Rush this season, the 5'11", 190-pound native of Coto de Caza, California has 11 points (2g, 9a) in 13 games. His statistical production, like Jenys, was also at a high level, for Caito failed to notch a point in only 2 games in a Rush uniform in his 13 played. He also left the team on an active point streak of three games in which he earned a goal and two assists from November 22nd to November 25th, his last point in the streak serving as the overtime winner in the final game of a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers. Caito was signed to an AHL deal with Iowa this offseason heading into his second season as a pro.

