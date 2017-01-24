by the Numbers: Wright Picks His First Pro Number, Kamara

January 24, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New England Revolution News Release





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - A rookie chose his first professional number and a veteran changed to a new one as the New England Revolution kicked off preseason camp on Tuesday morning.Brian Wright, the Revolution's first-round SuperDraft pick (20th overall) out of the University of Vermont, will wear No. 7 with the Revs. It's the number he wore throughout his time with the Catamounts, left vacant in New England when Gershon Koffie signed with Swedish side Hammarby this offseason.

Meanwhile, Kei Kamara has shed the No. 13 that he wore during his first half-season in Foxborough, switching to the No. 23 jersey that he donned previously in both Columbus and Kansas City. When Kamara arrived last May, the No. 23 was worn by Jose Goncalves.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 24, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.