Buzzeo Named to 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic

DULUTH, Ga. - The ECHL announced today that Atlanta Gladiator forward, Justin Buzzeo, has been named to the roster for the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic which will be played on Wednesday, January 18th in Glens Falls, NY.

Buzzeo has had a breakout 16-17 campaign, already surpassing last season's point total before the midway point of the season. In 31 games played so far, the Windsor, ON native is tied for the team-lead in points with 34 and ranks second on the Gladiators with 25 assists. The second year pro did the majority of his damage during the month of November when he was awarded CCM/ECHL Player of the Month scoring seven goals, 14 assists and 21 points in 14 games played.

The 2017 CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will feature the host Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non- traditional format featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 play, as well as a Skills Competition (Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater) to highlight the talents of both teams.

The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET from the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y.

