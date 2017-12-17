Buy Tickets - Win Cash

December 17, 2017 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain) - Wilson Tobs
News Release
Stocking Stuffer Package!
Be Entered to Win $100 by Purchasing!
Stocking Stuffer Package Includes:
- 14 General Admission Tickets
- 1 Tobs Specialty Hat
- 1 Tobs Coffee Mug
Entered to Win 1 of 3 Tobs Prizes with each Package Purchased:
- $100 Cash Prize
- Game Worn Tobs Jersey
- Mystery Prize
2018 Wilson Tobs Schedule!
Wilson Tobs Baseball Club | Mike Bell | (252) 291-8627 | mike@wilsontobs.com | wilsontobs.com
Wilson Tobs Baseball Club, 300 Stadium St., Wilson, NC 27893
