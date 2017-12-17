Buy Tickets - Win Cash

News Release

Stocking Stuffer Package!

Be Entered to Win $100 by Purchasing!

Stocking Stuffer Package Includes:

- 14 General Admission Tickets

- 1 Tobs Specialty Hat

- 1 Tobs Coffee Mug

Entered to Win 1 of 3 Tobs Prizes with each Package Purchased:

- $100 Cash Prize

- Game Worn Tobs Jersey

- Mystery Prize

2018 Wilson Tobs Schedule!

Wilson Tobs Baseball Club | Mike Bell | (252) 291-8627 | mike@wilsontobs.com | wilsontobs.com

