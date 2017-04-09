Butler Recalled Under Emergency Conditions

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that defenseman Chris Butler has been recalled from loan by St. Louis Blues under emergency conditions.

Butler is in his third season with the Wolves and his first serving as team captain. Through 69 games, the 30-year-old has collected five goals and 20 assists for 25 points and ranks second on the team with a +23 plus/minus rating.

The St. Louis native is in his ninth season of professional hockey that includes time split between the AHL and NHL. Collectively, Butler has skated in 443 contests and registered 148 points (25G, 123A).

Chicago meets the Rockford IceHogs today at Allstate Arena in the final Illinois Lottery Cup contest of the season. Game time is 4 p.m., and the tilt will be broadcast on CW50. The first 5,000 fans to enter the arena will receive a cellphone wallet, presented by DecisionOne Dental Partners. For more information about upcoming Wolves home games or the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

