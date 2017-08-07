Burrows Fans Ten in Win against Hartford

News Release

ERIE, Pa. Beau Burrows' second ten strikeout performance propelled Erie over Hartford in the 9-5 win Sunday at UPMC Park.

Brendan Rodgers started off the scoring for the Yard Goats on an RBI double to left off of Beau Burrows in the first inning.

Dawel Lugo tied it up immediately for the SeaWolves with an RBI single to knock in Harold Castro in the home half of the first. Steven Moya launched his ninth home run of the year to center for two more runs to make it 3-1.

The Yard Goats immediately tied the game at 3-3 with two runs in the top of the second on a two RBI double from Omar Carrizales.

Grayson Greiner got the lead back for Erie in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out double to score Gabriel Quintana off of Ryan Castellani.

The SeaWolves added three more runs in the fifth inning. Lugo sent a fly ball to right on a sacrifice that brought in A.J. Simcox. Christin Stewart smacked a homer to right for his 23rd long ball of the year to extend the Erie lead to 7-3.

Jan Vasquez brought the Goats back within three on a solo shot to right off of Sean Donatello.

Erie tacked two more runs on in the home half of the seventh. Vasquez sailed a throw to third into left that prompted Simcox to score, then an error by Ashley Graeter sent in Castro on a grounder from Stewart.

Brian Mundell homered in the eighth off Donatello, but the SeaWolves held strong to avoid the sweep with a 9-5 victory.

Burrows (5-3) earned the win after throwing for six innings and allowing just three earned on eight hits and one walk. Castellani (8-11) picked up the loss for Hartford after giving up seven earned runs on seven hits across six innings.

The SeaWolves return to action on Tuesday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium.

LHP Tyler Alexander (6-6, 5.21 ERA) will face a starter to be named in a game set to start at 6:35 PM.

