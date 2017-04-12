Burlington Tops Wisconsin 9-1

News Release

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Burlington Bees grabbed control of Wednesday's game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with three runs in the first inning and pulled away with three more runs in the fourth. The visitors went on to beat the Rattlers 9-1 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Jordan Zimmerman led the way for the Burlington offense with four hits.

The Bees (3-3) scored three runs in the top of the first inning off Wisconsin starting pitcher Nattino Diplan. Brennon Lund singled and stole second with one out. Jack Kruger singled to right to score Lund with the first run. An errant pickoff throw by Diplan allowed Kruger to get into scoring position. Jordan Zimmerman made it 2-0 on an RBI single to center off the glove of Diplan. The Bees loaded the bases when Diplan walked the next two batters. Then, Diplan hit Jordan Serena to force in a run. Wisconsin escaped the frame with no more damage after an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Wisconsin (3-4) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. Mario Feliciano doubled with one out and moved to third on a flyball to right. A balk by Burlington starting pitcher Andrew Vinson with two outs let Feliciano score.

However, Burlington got that run back in the top of the third inning. Zimmerman reached second with one out on a single and an error. Jeyson Sanchez sent Zimmerman home with a double and the Bees were up 4-1.

Burlington padded their lead in the fourth inning against reliever Dalton Brown as they scored three runs on five hits. The inning started when Juan Moreno reached on an error. Josh Merrigan was next and he doubled to score Moreno. Jahmai Jones and Jack Kruger each had RBI singles in the inning to give the Bees a 7-1 advantage.

Merrigan made it 8-1 with an RBI double for the Bees in the top of the fifth.

Moreno cracked a solo homer with one out in the seventh against Aaron Myers.

In the seventh inning, Rattlers first baseman Ronnie Gideon singled with one out to extend his current hitting streak to six games. But, that hit was the final of only three in the game for Wisconsin.

The Timber Rattlers begin a six-game, seven-day road trip on Thursday night with a game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jordan Desguin (1-0, 0.00) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Cedar Rapids has named Tyler Wells (0-0, 4.50) as their starter. Game time is 6:35pm.

The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Potawatomi Hotel Casino Pregame Show at 6:15pm. The broadcast is also available on TuneIn Radio, IHeartRadio, and MiLB.tv.

R H E BUR 301 310 100 - 9 15 0 WIS 010 000 000 - 1 3 4

HOME RUN: BUR: Juan Moreno (1st, 0 on in 7th inning off Aaron Myers)

WP: Andrew Vinson (1-0) LP: Nattino Diplan (0-1)

TIME: 3:02 ATTN: 834

