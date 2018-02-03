BURG\\"S THE WORD! - Catcher Alex Burg re-signs with Ducks for 2018 season

News Release

Central Islip, N.Y - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of catcher Alex Burg. He will begin his second season with the Ducks and ninth in professional baseball.

"Alex did a wonderful job working with our pitching staff in 2017," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is a strong all-around player, and we look forward to having him back with us this year."

Burg played in 114 games for the Ducks a year ago, totaling 12 home runs, 42 runs batted in, 48 runs scored and 20 doubles. His 12 longballs and 20 doubles were tied for third-most among Atlantic League catchers. Defensively, the Washington native ranked second in the league among catchers in games played (98), assists (64) and putouts (697). For his efforts, Burg was selected to represent the Liberty Division at the 20th Annual Atlantic League All-Star Game. He went on to lead the Flock with a .348 batting average (8-for-23) in the postseason, adding two homers, three RBI, five runs and four walks to help Long Island earn its second consecutive Liberty Division Championship.

The 30-year-old split time over the first seven seasons of his career in the San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers organizations. He was named a California League Mid-Season All-Star in 2015, batting .302 with 15 homers and 43 RBI in 57 games with High Desert (A+, Rangers). The Washington State University alum also spent time at Double-A and Triple-A that year, combining to post career-high totals in home runs (22), RBI (65), runs (71), hits (111), walks (64) and games played (112). Burg was originally drafted by the Giants in the 24th round of the 2009 amateur draft.

