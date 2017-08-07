Bums Win Series Final against ThunderBolts

News Release

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Traverse City Beach Bums(26-44) took two out of three games over the weekend against the Windy City Thunderbolts(38-32), winning tonight's finale, 3-1.

In the top of the first, Jeff DeBlieux and Arby Fields each were walked to start off the game. They each moved up 90 feet on a deep fly ball by Steven Patterson, then, on a Jeremy Stidham infield single, the throw to first got away, allowing both runners to score for a 2-0 Beach Bums lead.

Windy City cut the lead in half on a Riley Krane RBI single in the third. With one out in the sixth, Steven Patterson rocketed his 11th home run over the left field wall, a solo shot, once again giving Traverse City a two-run advantage, that they would hold until the end of the game.

Reinaldo Lopez was another fine start on the mound for the Bums, earning the win to improve to 3-8. He went seven strong innings and allowed one hit on seven hits and a walk while he fanned two. Jake Fisher was saddled with the loss for Windy City in an eight inning effort where he allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks, and he struck out 10. He falls to 6-7. Enrique Oquendo hurled a prefect ninth with a strikeout for his sixth save.

After an off-day tomorrow, the Beach Bums return to action on Tuesday, from Wuerfel Park, hosting the Lake Erie Crushers. First pitch will be at 7:05pm(EDT) and the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, will go on the air with the Budweiser pre-game show at 6:45 on 101.9FM- The Bay.

Fans! Come on out to Wuerfel Park on Tuesday, as the Beach Bums host the Lake Erie Crushers. Our wonderful seniors are invited to enjoy special Silver Slugger Tuesday chairback ticket prices- Only $5.00 for fans 60 and over. All fans can take advantage of the Thrifty Tuesday meal deal! Buy a hot dog or brat, chips, and a Northwoods soda, all for just $5. Gates open at 6pm and first pitch is at 7:05.

