Bulls Survive Late Scare for 4-3 Win

News Release

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls built a three run lead over the middle innings and held on for dear life Tuesday night against Charlotte, as the Knights plated two runs in the ninth before the potential tying tally was thrown out at the plate to end the game and give the Bulls a 4-3 win at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Durham entered the final frame riding a 4-1 lead they'd had since breaking a tie with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth. The Knights rallied for a run in the ninth and had runners at first and third with two outs when Willy Garcia lined a ball off the glove of Bulls' left fielder Jake Bauers. The single brought in a run and threatened to tie the game when Nicky Delmonico attempted to score from first on the play, but Jake Hager's relay throw to the plate gave catcher Mike Marjama plenty of time to tag out the runner and give the Bulls the 4-3 victory.

The win gave Durham back-to-back victories over Charlotte in a battle between the top two teams in the South Division. The Bulls are now a game up on the Knights and in sole possession of first place for the first time this season.

The Bulls got on the board quickly when leadoff batter Johnny Field started the bottom of the first with a solo home run over the Blue Monster in left field for a 1-0 Durham lead. Charlotte responded in the top of the fourth, with an RBI single by Garcia tying the score at 1-1.

Durham snapped the deadlock one inning later in the home half of the fifth, when Field walked, stole second base, and scored on an RBI base knock by Bauers to put the Bulls on top 2-1. The lead grew to 4-1 one inning later, with a 2-run homer by Marjama giving Durham the three run lead they would need to hold on for the 4-3 final score.

Field ended the night 1-2 with a home run, two runs scored, and one RBI, while Marjama finished 1-4 with his first long ball of the season and 2 RBI.

Starting pitcher Jake Faria (1-0) earned the win for Durham after allowing one run on three hits, four walks, and six strikeouts over 5 innings pitched, while reliever Neil Wagner (1) picked up the save by recording the final two outs of the game. Charlotte starter Reynaldo Lopez (0-1) took the loss with four runs allowed on four hits, four walks, and 10 strikeouts during his 5.1 IP.

The Bulls (5-1) will look to make it three straight wins over the Knights (4-2) in game three of their four game series Wednesday night, with Chih-Wei Hu (0-0, 1.80) taking on Carson Fulmer (1-0, 3.00) at 7:05 pm.

