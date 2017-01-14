Bulls Stumble on the Road against Maine Red Claws

Portland, ME- The Windy City Bulls (8-13), presented by BMO Harris Bank, the official NBA Development League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell 115-108 Saturday evening to the Maine Red Claws at the Portland Expo Building in Portland, Maine.

The Bulls had six players finish in double figures led by Alec Brown who turned in a season-high 21 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field. Alfonzo McKinnie added a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Tim Quarterman, who is on assignment to Windy City from the Portland Trail Blazers via the NBA's flexible assignment rule, added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Thomas Walkup (13 points) and Aaron Thomas (10 points) rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Bulls.

The Red Claws, the NBA Development League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, improved to 16-9 with the victory. Maine was paced by Abdel Nader (25 points, 9 assists), Jalen Jones (22 points, 11 rebounds), and Marcus Georges-Hunt (21 points, five assists).

Brown scored nine points in the first period helping Windy City jump out to a 33-31 lead before Maine responded in the second quarter, outscoring Windy City by 11 to hold a 71-62 lead at halftime. The Red Claws made 10 three-pointers in the first half shooting 62.5% from beyond the arc.

After Maine extended their lead to 79-67 on a three-pointer by Nadar with 9:19 left in the third quarter, Windy City began to chip away and tied the game at 82 on a layup by Thomas with 4:23 left in the frame.

In the fourth quarter, a jumper by Bulls guard Jon Octeus with 9:13 remaining pulled Windy City to within one point at 97-96, the closet they would get in the quarter as the Red Claws expanded their lead and held on for the victory.

Despite the loss, Windy City won the battle on the boards, outrebounding Maine 48-43.

The Bulls will head to Mississauga, Ontario to compete in the 2017 NBA D-League Showcase next week. The Bulls are slated to take on Delaware at 9 AM CT on Wednesday and Fort Wayne at 11:30 AM CT on Thursday. Thursday's game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

Windy City will return home to the Sears Centre Arena on Friday, January 27 when Fort Wayne visits on Military Appreciation Night. For tickets and game information visit WindyCityBulls.com.

