Bulls Split Second Twin Bill with Stripers

August 22, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls split a doubleheader for the second straight night with a 5-0 win and an 8-2 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night at the DBAP.

In Game 1, the Bulls (71-56) broke the scoreless tie with a five-run fifth inning. Rob Refsnyder drove in a run with a single to left. Austin Meadows followed with a run-scoring double to right field. Brandon Snyder struck a sac fly to score Refsnyder, and Nate Lowe scored a run with a single to cap a five-run fifth inning and give the Bulls an insurmountable 5-0 lead.

Jose Mujica (W, 5-1) earned his first win since early May and since being activated from the disabled list on Wednesday, after tossing 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning two batters.

In Game 2, the Stripers (62-65) grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a double by Austin Riley in the bottom of the first. Rio Ruiz added to the scoring for the home team with a sac fly RBI to score Danny Santana. The Stripers added two more runs on an error and an infield single to take a 4-0 advantage through one inning.

Gwinnett extended its advantage with three runs in the second inning on a Ruiz double scoring Riley, and a two-run home run by Dustin Peterson giving the Stripers a 7-0 lead.

Nate Lowe struck a two-run double in the sixth inning, ending the night of Gwinnett starting pitcher Luiz Gohara (W, 3-4), and cutting the deficit to 7-2. Gohara tossed 5.2 innings, allowed two runs with five strikeouts to earn his fourth victory of the season.

The Stripers added a run in the sixth inning on a double by Luis Marte to score Sal Giardina, who doubled with two outs in the frame extending the deficit to 8-2.

Zach Lee (L, 3-5) was saddled with his fifth loss of the season after allowing seven runs on seven hits over 2.0 innings, marking his third consecutive loss.

The Bulls host the Stripers for the finale of this five-game, three-day series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at the DBAP. Ryan Weber (8-5, 2.43) is scheduled to start for the Bulls and Touki Toussaint (3-0, 1.93) is scheduled to get the ball for the Stripers.

