Bulls, Snell Cruise to 6-4 Matinee Win

News Release

DURHAM, N.C. - An early offensive outburst backed a strong pitching performance from Blake Snell Wednesday afternoon, as the Durham Bulls downed the Norfolk Tides 6-4 at the DBAP.

Snell (5-0) set the tone for the day, as the Durham starter spun six innings of one-run ball to earn the win and remain undefeated with the Bulls. The southpaw punched out eight and allowed six hits while walking just one to earn his fourth win in his last five starts.

The Durham offense gave Snell a lead in the bottom of the second inning, starting with an RBI single from Casey Gillaspie. Curt Casali followed with an RBI groundout, before Kean Wong laid down an RBI, bunt single to put the home side in front 3-0.

The Bulls increased their lead in the bottom of the fourth as Wong struck again, this time delivering a two-run single to right field. In the fifth Durham tacked on another tally on an RBI single from Shane Peterson, extending the advantage to 6-0.

Norfolk struck for their first run on a solo homer from Francisco Pena in the sixth inning, then doubled their total when Pena earned a bases-loaded walk an inning later to make the score 6-2. In the ninth the Tides made it a two-run game when Johnny Giavotella launched a two-run dinger, but Neil Wagner set down the next two hitters as the Bulls earned their second straight win.

The Bulls' offense pounded out 11 hits on the afternoon, led by three-hit days from both Gillaspie and Peterson, while Casali and Wong each tallied two-hit games. The quartet, which batted in the six through nine spots in the Durham lineup, finished the afternoon 10-16 with all six of the team's RBI.

Jayson Aquino (1-7) suffered the loss for the Tides, after allowing six runs on 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The Bulls (43-28) will go for the series win over the Tides (30-42) in the finale of the four-game set Thursday night, with RHP Yonny Chirinos (5-2, 3.16) battling RHP Tyler Wilson (1-4, 5.27) at 7:05 pm.

#DURHAMBULLS

