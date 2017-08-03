Bulls Power Past Knights

News Release

DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls utilized the big fly to defeat the rival Charlotte Knights once again Wednesday night, as home runs by Jake Bauers and Kean Wong drove in all four runs for the Bulls in their 4-1 win at the DBAP.

The Bulls improved their record over their in-state rival to 15-3 on the year, 11-1 at home, thanks to two big swings at the plate along with a second straight standout performance by the Durham pitching staff. Bauers' solo shot and Wong's three-run blast plated all four runs for the Bulls, while pitchers Michael Roth, Hunter Wood, Jose Alvarado, and Chaz Roe held the Knights to just a solo homer while allowing four hits total on the night.

It didn't take long for Durham to jump out ahead on the night, as Bauers crushed an opposite field, solo blast off the Bull in left field in the bottom of the first for a quick 1-0 lead. Four innings later Wong gave the Bulls some breathing room, as he followed a walk to Mike McKenry and a single by Jake Hager with a three-run big fly to right that put the home team ahead 4-0.

The Durham pitching staff meanwhile breezed through the first six innings of the game, as Roth shutout Charlotte on two hits, one walk, and four strikeouts during the first two-thirds of the game. Wood entered in the seventh and was promptly greeted with a solo homer by Rymer Liriano on the second pitch of the inning to give Charlotte their first run in 15 innings and cut the score to 4-1. Wood settled down from there however, and the Knights would get just one more baserunner the rest of the way as the Bulls finished off the 4-1 victory.

Roth (2-3) earned the win with his second straight scoreless start of six innings, while Roe (2) picked up the save with a perfect ninth. Knights' starter Chris Volstad (2-7) took the loss after allowing all four runs on seven hits, two walks, and one strikeout over five innings pitched.

Wong finished the night 1-3 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored, while Bauers went 1-2 with his 10th long ball of the season to go along with an RBI, a run scored, and a walk.

The Bulls (68-41) will go for the series sweep over the Knights (45-64) on Thursday night, with RHP Brent Honeywell (10-7, 4.06) taking on RHP Tyler Danish (3-10, 5.04) at 7:05 pm.

