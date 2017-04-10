Bulls Out-Homer Knights to Win Home Opener 7-4

News Release

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls brought their big bats to the ballpark for their home opener against Charlotte Monday night, as the Bulls clubbed a season-high three home runs en route to a 7-4 win over the Knights at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

9,317 fans packed the DBAP for the first home game of the season, and were treated to long balls by Shane Peterson, Dayron Varona, and Casey Gillaspie. The home run barrage supported a five pitcher effort by the Durham staff, with Chase Whitley, Justin Marks, Andrew Kittredge, Adam Kolarek, and Ryan Garton combining to hold the top offense in the International League to four runs on four hits.

The Bulls jumped on the board in the bottom of the second, when Patrick Leonard singled to center field with one out before Peterson roped a 2-run big fly over the right field fence for a 2-0 Durham lead. The Knights responded with solo homer from Ryan Raburn in the top of the third, but Durham came back with an RBI single by Leonard to make the score 3-1.

Charlotte got a solo shot off the bat of top prospect Yoan Moncada in the top of the fourth, only to have Varona launch a 2-run blast over the Blue Monster in left to push the Bulls' advantage to 5-2. The back-and-forth scoring continued in the home half of the sixth when Durham stretched the lead to 6-2 on a leadoff double by Peterson and a 2-out RBI single from Jake Hager, before Charlotte responded with an RBI single by Tyler Ladendorf in the top of the seventh for a 6-3 score.

The Bulls got their final run of the night on their final home run, as Gillaspie crushed a solo blast to left in the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-3. The Knights got one final tally in the 8th before Garton closed out the game for an 8-4 Bulls victory.

Peterson led the Durham offense with a 2-4 game including a home run, double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Varona also finished 2-4 with a homer and two RBI, while Gillaspie went 1-3 with his solo shot.

Marks (2-0) earned the win for the Bulls after allowing one run on two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts over 2.2 IP. Knights starter Mike Pelfrey (0-1) took the loss with three runs given up on five hits, one walk, and two strikeouts over 2.2 IP.

The Bulls (4-1) are now tied with the Knights (4-1) atop the South Division standings. The two clubs will match up in game two of their 4-game series Tuesday night at 7:05 pm when Jake Faria (0-0, 6.23) takes on Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 6.00).

