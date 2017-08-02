Bulls One-Hit Knights in Win

News Release

DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls kept their season-long dominance of the rival Charlotte Knights going Tuesday night, as four pitchers combined to hold the Knights to just one hit in a 6-0 Bulls win at the DBAP.

Starter Ryan Yarbrough led the way for the Bulls' pitchers, as the southpaw tossed six scoreless frames with one hit, two walks, and two strikeouts. A trio of relievers followed to finish off the shutout, with Adam Kolarek, Jaime Schultz, and Jeff Ames all throwing a scoreless inning apiece. The victory improved the Bulls to a season-high 26 games over-.500 on the year with a 67-41 record, while also raising their record vs. the in-state rival Knights to 14-3.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard over the first two innings, before the Bulls broke through with a two-RBI double by Jake Hager in the fourth for a 2-0 lead. That alone would have been enough, but the Durham lineup broke things open three innings later with four runs in the seventh. Jake Bauers drove in the first run of the inning with a bases loaded walk, before Mike Marjama lined a three-RBI double down the left field line to put the Bulls ahead 6-0.

Durham cruised from there, with Kolarek tossing a scoreless seventh inning, Schultz a perfect eighth, and Ames a spotless ninth to finish off the 6-0 victory.

Yarbrough (11-5) earned the win and moved himself into a tie for the International League-lead in victories for his standout performance. Charlotte starter Reynaldo Lopez (6-6) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits, three walks, and five strikeouts over five innings pitched.

Hager led the Bulls' bats with a 2-4 game including two RBI, while Marjama finished 1-3 with three RBI and a walk.

The Bulls (67-41) will take on the Knights (45-63) again on Wednesday in game two of their three-game series, with LHP Michael Roth (1-3, 5.48) taking on RHP Tyler Danish (3-10, 5.04) at 7:05 pm.

