Bulls Burried Early in Loss to \\"Pigs

News Release

DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls fell behind early to the visiting Lehigh Valley IronPigs Saturday night and were never able to recover, as the IronPigs scored four runs over the first two innings en route to handing the Bulls a 9-1 loss in front of 9,257 fans at the DBAP.

Bulls' starting pitcher Michael Roth had trouble with the high-powered 'Pigs lineup early on, giving up a two-run home run in the first and two more tallies in the second on a pair of extra-base hits to put the home team behind 4-0. Durham got on the board thanks to a fielding error in the fourth that cut the score to 4-1, but Lehigh Valley pulled away from there with five unanswered tallies for the 9-1 final.

The IronPigs jumped on Roth and the Bulls early, with Rhys Hoskins roping a two-run home run over the Blue Monster in the first for a quick 2-0 lead. The road team then doubled the advantage in the second, with an RBI triple by Scott Kingery and an RBI double off the bat of J.P. Crawford putting Durham behind 4-0.

The Bulls were able to cut their deficit to 4-1 in the fourth when Crawford misplayed a ball at short, with the resulting error allowing Mike Marjama to score from third.

That would be as close as the home team would get however. Lehigh began to pull away with a sacrifice fly by Pedro Florimon in the fifth that made the score 5-1. Hoskins made it 6-1 two innings later with an RBI single in the seventh, before Logan Moore pushed it to 7-1 with an RBI base knock in the eighth. The IronPigs then capped the scoring in the ninth when Dylan Cozens launched his league-leading 23rd home run to center, with the two-run shot putting Durham behind by the final 9-1 margin.

Roth (0-3) took the loss for the Bulls after allowing five runs on nine hits, one walk, and three strikeouts over 4.1 innings pitched. Lehigh Valley starter Brandon Leibrandt (4-0) picked up the win after allowing one unearned run on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over his six innings pitched.

Offensively, Johnny Field finished with the only multi-hit game for the Bulls by going 2-4, while Willy Adames finished 1-3 with a double and two walks.

The Bulls (60-39) will go for the series split over the IronPigs (62-38) in the finale of the four-game matchup Sunday evening, with RHP Brent Honeywell (9-7, 4.27) taking on RHP Ben Liveley (7-1, 2.27) at 5:05 pm.

