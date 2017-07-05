Bulls Best Knights & Rain in Win

News Release

DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls beat the Charlotte Knights 8-4 on a soggy evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park Wednesday night, picking up their fourth straight victory.

Johnny Field got the Bulls going right away, launching his fourth leadoff homer of the season over the Blue Monster in the first inning for a quick 1-0 Bulls' lead. An inning later, Alec Sole lined an RBI double and Field tallied an RBI on a groundout as Durham extended its lead to 3-0.

In the third the home side continued to add to its lead, as Kean Wong roped a two-out, RBI single to centerfield to score Casey Gillaspie and put the Bulls ahead 4-0

In the fourth Charlotte made it a 4-2 ballgame when Nicky Delmonico and Rymer Liriano knocked back-to-back solo homers leading off the inning. The Bulls responded though when rehabbing big leaguer Brad Miller launched a solo dinger in the seventh and Willy Adames scored on a passed ball to put Durham in front 6-2. Later in the frame Wong struck again, this time driving home Patrick Leonard to extend the lead to five runs.

Liriano was not done for the Knights however, as in the eighth frame he hit a two-run homer that cut Durham's lead to 7-4. The Bulls' offense continued to pour it on though, as in the bottom of the frame Field doubled before later scoring on a single by Cade Gotta. The bottom of the eighth was interrupted by a 49 minute rain delay, with Field's double coming before the break and Gotta's RBI coming after the continuation.

Field led the way for the home team, finishing 3-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Wong tallied two hits and two RBI on the evening.

Southpaw Ryan Yarbrough (8-4) earned the win by tossing five innings and allowing two runs while striking out five. Tyler Danish (2-7) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on nine hits across five frames.

The Bulls go for the sweep of the three-game set on Thursday evening at 7:05 p.m. RHP Austin Pruitt (0-0, 1.54) takes the mound for Durham, while Charlotte has yet to name a starting pitcher.

