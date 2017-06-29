Bullpen Shines in Walk-Off Win

News Release

Modesto, CA. - It took four hours and 19 minutes but the Modesto Nuts came away with their fourth straight win after defeating the Visalia Rawhide 2-1 in 13 innings on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

With second baseman Galli Cribbs (L, 0-1) on the mound in the 13th for the Rawhide (39-38; 3-4), Willie Argo walked to start the inning. He stole second before Jordan Cowan moved him to third with a single. Arturo Neito scalded a line drive into left that was caught by Grant Heyman but it was plenty deep to bring Argo in and give the Nuts (44-33; 5-2) the win to put them a season-high eleven games over .500.

It was the Nuts' bullpen that shined the brightest on Wednesday night working a combined six innings and allowing just two hits while striking out 13 with only one walk. Bryan Bonnell, Art Warren, Matt Festa and Lukas Shiraldi (W, 1-0) each threw two innings a piece.

Shiraldi was the most dominant while striking out the first five in two perfect innings.

Only the starters allowed a single run early. Anthony Misiewicz worked five innings and allowed just a sac fly in the fourth inning. The lefty surrendered just three hits while striking out four and walking three.

Justin Donatella started for the Rawhide and went 5 2/3 innings working around eight hits and one walk. Willie Argo delivered the RBI single in the sixth inning to tie the game.

The Nuts go for the four-game series sweep against the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:55 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

