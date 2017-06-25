Bullpen Paves Way to Comeback Win

News Release

VISALIA, CA - J.R. Bradley took over for Jose Almonte in the top of the sixth inning after Almonte had gutted his way through five innings without his best stuff to hold the Giants to one run on four hits. But the Rawhide offense had been held scoreless, so it was Bradley's job to hold the line.

He pitched a perfect 6th inning in his return to Visalia after struggling in his first go-round with the Rawhide, keeping the Rawhide down by just one run. With one out in the bottom of the sixth and the bases empty, Marty Herum unloaded on the third pitch of his at bat for his fifth home run of the year to tie the game at one. Bradley (W, 1-1) returned to the hill and struck out the side in order in the seventh to get the Rawhide back to the plate.

The Rawhide took the lead by manufacturing a run in the seventh off of San Jose reliever Caleb Simpson (L, 0-4). Daniel Lockhart started the rally with a leadoff infield single on a broken bat grounder hit up the middle. After Henry Castillo struck out swinging, Lockhart advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third. Galli Cribbs drew a walk, which brought the middle infielders back in hopes of turning a double play with speedster Matt McPhearson at the plate. McPhearson hit a soft grounder to the left side that shortstop John Polonius didn't grip cleanly out of the glove and, with McPhearson's speed, there was no hope of turning the double play, allowing Lockhart to score as the go-ahead run.

Tommy Eveld made his Rawhide debut after dominating the Midwest League for the first half and retired the Giants in order, striking out one. Bud Jeter, who blew the save on Thursday night before the Rawhide walked off, came out with a vengeance. Jeter (SV, 17) struck out the side in order in the top of the ninth, throwing ten pitches, all strikes. His 17 saves lead the California League and move him into a tie for second in Minor League Baseball.

Herum finished with three of the six Rawhide hits, smashing his second double of the game in the eighth inning. Almonte, Bradley, Eveld, and Jeter combined to retire the final 15 men they faced in order, striking out eight over the span.

Almonte and Giants starter Conner Menez both were credited with no decisions and both pitched well. Menez lasted six innings and allowed only the one run on Herum's homer while walking three and striking out seven.

Visalia (3-0, 39-34) has won eight games in a row and is now five games above .500 for the first time since a May 5 win against Lancaster. San Jose (0-3, 30-43) has now fallen in seven straight games, all to the Rawhide.

Jon Duplantier (0-0, -.--) to the mound against San Jose All-Star Mike Connolly (4-5, 3.86). First pitch is at 6:00 and tickets are still available at rawhidebaseball.com.

