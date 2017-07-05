Bullfrogs Travel on the Fourth

News Release

The Bullfrogs are back in action tonight on the road for a two-game road stand. The Bullfrogs are traveling to Fond du Lac today for game two against the Dock Spiders. The Bullfrogs are seeking revenge as the Spiders webbed the Frogs last night coming away with a 6-2 victory. Frogs' Michael Bohlke got the lost night and Jack Collins managed the win for the Spiders.

The Bullfrogs currently sit at 12-22 overall this season and today's game marks the last game of the first half of the season. The stage will be reset after tonight's game and all of the Northwoods League teams will set their sights on a successful second half. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters won the first half of the season meaning that they have clinched their playoff spot for the end of the year. The Bullfrogs will finish 9th in the South Division despite a win or loss tonight for the first half. With a plethora of new players on the team the second half of the season could prove well for the Frogs to try and push for a playoff spot.

Last night's player of the game was Alex Pener. Pener got the nod at third base last night for the Frogs and went 1-3 with a walk, and a run. The sophomore out of Scottsdale Community College has been playing well here of late as he is batting .320 in his last 10 games compared to his season average of .250.

The Bullfrogs do hold on the season series against the Dock Spiders 2-1 after sweeping them earlier in the season during the home and home doubleheader. The Frogs will start Jonathan Pendergast tonight who is 0-3 on the season but has the second most strikeouts with 23.

The next home game will be on July 6th versus the Wisconsin Rapids.


