Bullfrogs Release 7 Game Package Dates
January 12, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Bullfrogs News Release
Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Bullfrogs of the Northwoods League recently released their schedule for 2017 season and are now announcing the dates for the ever popular 7-Game Packs.
The 7-Game Package features:
Reserved bleacher seat Unlimited ballpark food, soda, and water for one hour prior to the start of the game Guaranteed giveaways Flexible ticket exchange policy to ensure you utilize every ticket Free Bullfrogs hat
The Bullfrogs 7-Game Packs are split into two different packs; Package A and Package B. Both packages provide all the fun you can handle at the most popular games of the summer. In addition to great seats, fans can expect unique giveaways, great entertainment, and maybe even an opportunity to meet your favorite celebrity. Secure your tickets to this season's most sought-after promotional nights. The full listing of 7-Game Pack dates is below.
7-Game Package A
7-Game Package B
May 30th
June 9th
June 17th
June 18th
July 3rd
July 1st
July 8th
July 14th
July 21st
July 20th
July 28th
August 11th
August 10th
August 13th
To purchase your 7-Game Pack today, contact Jeremy Staszak at the Bullfrogs ticket office by calling 920-497-7225 or emailing jeremy@greenbaybullfrogs.com . The Bullfrogs will open their season at home on Tuesday, May 30th at 6:35 PM against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Group tickets are on sale now. Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, April 29th at 9:00 AM. For information call the Bullfrogs Ticket Office at 920-497-7225, email info@greenbaybullfrogs.com or stop by the ticket office at 315 South Baird Street, Green Bay WI. p Store or on Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Northwoods League Stories from January 12, 2017
- Bullfrogs Release 7 Game Package Dates - Green Bay Bullfrogs
- Bombers Announce Brian Solemsaas as 2017 Field Manager - Battle Creek Bombers
- Mallards Enhance Front Office Staff - Madison Mallards
- Battle Creek Bombers Name Brian Solemasaas Field Manager - Battle Creek Bombers
- Bombers Announce Brian Solemasaas as 2017 Field Manager - Battle Creek Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.