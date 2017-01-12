Bullfrogs Release 7 Game Package Dates

January 12, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Bullfrogs News Release





Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Bullfrogs of the Northwoods League recently released their schedule for 2017 season and are now announcing the dates for the ever popular 7-Game Packs.

The 7-Game Package features:

Reserved bleacher seat Unlimited ballpark food, soda, and water for one hour prior to the start of the game Guaranteed giveaways Flexible ticket exchange policy to ensure you utilize every ticket Free Bullfrogs hat

The Bullfrogs 7-Game Packs are split into two different packs; Package A and Package B. Both packages provide all the fun you can handle at the most popular games of the summer. In addition to great seats, fans can expect unique giveaways, great entertainment, and maybe even an opportunity to meet your favorite celebrity. Secure your tickets to this season's most sought-after promotional nights. The full listing of 7-Game Pack dates is below.

7-Game Package A

7-Game Package B

May 30th

June 9th

June 17th

June 18th

July 3rd

July 1st

July 8th

July 14th

July 21st

July 20th

July 28th

August 11th

August 10th

August 13th

To purchase your 7-Game Pack today, contact Jeremy Staszak at the Bullfrogs ticket office by calling 920-497-7225 or emailing jeremy@greenbaybullfrogs.com . The Bullfrogs will open their season at home on Tuesday, May 30th at 6:35 PM against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Group tickets are on sale now. Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, April 29th at 9:00 AM. For information call the Bullfrogs Ticket Office at 920-497-7225, email info@greenbaybullfrogs.com or stop by the ticket office at 315 South Baird Street, Green Bay WI. p Store or on Google Play.

