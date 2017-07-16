Bullfrogs on Wrong Side of Walk-Off

News Release

The Green Bay Bullfrogs fall to the Lakeshore Chinooks 3-2 as the Chinooks hit a two-run walk-off home run to win. Coming into the game the Bullfrogs were undefeated at Kapco Park and were staring down their fourth win there when Richardson hit a two-run walk-off home run over the left centerfield wall with 2 outs on the board. Ethan Evanko gets the loss for the Bullfrogs and Joe Heemean gets the win for the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Bullfrogs drop to 2-9 on the second half of the year and are 3-4 against the Chinooks on the season.

The Bullfrogs and Chinooks found themselves in a pitcher's duel tonight in Lakeshore. Bullfrogs' pitcher Michael Bohlke might have pitched one of his best game as a Bullfrog as Bohlke went eight complete innings for the Frogs and only allowed one run. Neither team would plate a run in the game until the sixth inning. The Bullfrogs would strike first in the game when Alex Pener smacked a RBI single that scored Alonzo Jones in the sixth inning. Alex Pener would manage another RBI single in the eighth inning giving the Bullfrogs a 2-0 lead. The Lakeshore Chinooks would plate a run in the bottom of the eighth inning off of a single from TJ Raguse edging the Fish closer. In the ninth inning the Bullfrogs would go down in order giving the Chinooks some momentum. Ethan Evanko would get the nod to come in and close the game out for the Frogs. Evanko retired the first two batters he faced, including striking out All-Star catcher Nick Gatewood and forcing a ground out. With two outs on the board, Rylan Thomas would dig in and hit a single to centerfield, giving his team some life. Jacob Richardson would then come into pinch hit and he would take the opportunity in stride. Richardson would launch a two-run shot over the left field wall sending the home crowd into a frenzy and giving his Chinooks the lead.

The Bullfrogs Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine Player of the Night is Michael Bohlke. Bohlke would pitch an unreal game for the Bullfrogs. Bohlke went eighth strong, got ahead in the count, and let his defense make plays behind him. Bohlke's stat line on the night: 8.0 IP, 1 R, 3 K, 6 H, 1 BB.

The Bullfrogs are back in action tomorrow at home against this Lakeshore Chinooks team. The Bullfrogs are 3-4 on the season against Lakeshore and are 0-3 against them at Joannes Stadium. Starting tomorrow for the Frogs is Nick Parr.

