Bullfrogs Lose Close One

Wis- The Green Bay Bullfrogs dropped game one of the two game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers 3-4. The Frogs are now 3-1 against the Growlers this season and the Bullfrogs drop to 3-12 on the second half of the season, The Losing pitcher on the night is Michael Bohlke and the winning pitcher for the Growlers is Hayden Brauser, Walter Talcott came into the ninth to get the save. The Frogs would hold on to a 3-1 lead going into the eighth inning but a three-run eighth inning is the difference giving the Growlers the win.

The Bullfrogs would get on the board early in the first inning when Kyle Benyo scored Troy Johnston off of a fielder choice giving the Bullfrogs a 1-0 lead. Troy Johnston roped a double in the second inning scoring Ben Hart who led the inning off with a single. The Growlers would respond with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning off of a double from Michael Diffley. The Frogs would post another run in the seventh inning when Kyle Benyo hit a team leading fifth home run of the season over the left field wall giving the Bullfrogs a 3-1 lead. The Kalamazoo Growlers bats would come alive as they would string together five hits in a row and plate three runs taking the lead 4-3. The Frogs would go down in order in the ninth and the Growlers snuck away with their first win of the season over the Green Bay Bullfrogs. The Frogs would leave 11 runners on base over the course of the game, struggling to string together their eight hits.

The Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine Player of the Night is Kyle Benyo. Benyo had a great night for the Frogs, hitting his fifth home run of the season and at the time giving the Frogs a two run lead. Benyo's stat line on the night: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI 1 BB.

The Frogs are back in action tomorrow to face off against the Kalamazoo Growlers for game two of the series. Garret Gooden will get the start on the mound for the Frogs for the first time this season.

