Bullfrogs Looking for Revenge

News Release

The Bullfrogs are back in action in Joannes Stadium for game three of the three-game home stand. It will be the second and last game of the two-game series against the Rockford Rivets. Last night the Bullfrogs dropped a heartbreaker against the Rivets 7-5 in a game that went to extra innings.

The Bullfrogs last night would take a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning but could not hold on as the Rivets would combine for four home runs in the game, winning it with a go-ahead two-run shot in the tenth. The Frogs starter Matt Goytia in his first game as a Bullfrog allowed just four hits on the night walking none and striking out five. Darren Kelly (Alabama State) would get the loss in the game as he allowed the two-run homer, George Manikas got the win for the Rivets and Dylan Stutsman came in to get the save and close it.

Last night's Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine Player of the Game was Alonzo Jones. Jones last night for the Bullfrogs managed two hits for the Frogs and would get on base four times coming across to score three times. Jones stat line on the night: 2-4, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 SB, 3 R.

The Bullfrogs tonight will be back at it with a 6:35 first pitch. It's Girls Scout's night with fireworks to follow presented by Pepsi. The Bullfrogs are 0-5 against the Rivets this season dropping three games to the Rivets that were either extra-inning games or games the Bullfrogs lost by just one run.

The Frogs are joined by a few newcomers that are already making their presence felt. Richie Tecco has started the past two games for the Bullfrogs at shortstop and despite the fact he hasn't recorded a hit the junior from Rider University has a RBI and has made some great fielding plays. Matt Goytia a right-handed pitcher out of Riverside CC made his first start last night for the Bullfrogs and only allowed four hits in seven innings. Garret Gooden pitched two innings for the Frogs in his first appearance against the Dock Spiders and didn't allow a run.

Tonight's starter for the Bullfrogs is Will Gilbert. Gilbert the right-handed pitcher out Baylor University so far this season for the Bullfrogs has a 2-1 record and a 3.54 ERA good for second best of any starter for the Bullfrogs and hasn't lost a game when he gets the start.

On the mound for the Rivets will be Brandon Nowak. Nowak on the season comes into the game with a 0-1 record and a 2.34 ERA.

