Bullfrogs Look to Split Series with Mallards

News Release

*Green Bay, Wis-* After dropping game one of the away series with the Madison Mallards the Green Bay Bullfrogs move to 6-10 on the season. The Bullfrogs have game two of the series tonight against the 7-9 Madison Mallards. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Warner Field.

The Bullfrogs are currently 7th in the South Division and trail one game behind the Madison Mallards who are in 6th due to last night's win. The Mallards are currently leading the series against the Bullfrogs 2-1 for the 2017 season and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

Despite last night's loss, Green Bay Bullfrog Alex Pener (Scottsdale CC) stood out in Madison. Pener was the only Frog to have a multi-hit game. He went 2-3 with a walk. Penner was named the Aurora Bay Care Sports Medicine Player of the Game.

On the mound for the Bullfrogs tonight for the Bullfrogs is lefthanded pitcher Connor Wollersheim (Kent State). Wollersheim has two appearances for the Bullfrogs this season, both are starts. He has a 1.38 ERA and has struck out 11 batters this season. Wollersheim has a 2-0 record and was the starting pitcher for the Bullfrogs home game against the Madison Mallards on June 4th, when the Bullfrogs beat the Mallards 4-1.

Pitching for the Mallards will be Luke Mathany of Oklahoma State.

The next home game will be on June 17th versus the Rockford Rivets. Group and single game tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Bullfrogs Ticket Office at 920.497.7225, or email info@greenbaybullfrogs.com or stop by the ticket office at 315 S. Baird Street, Green Bay, WI.

