Bullfrogs Look to Bounce Back Versus Chinooks

News Release

The Green Bay Bullfrogs are set to host the Lakeshore Chinooks at Joannes Stadium today at 4 pm. The Bullfrogs come into the contest on the four-game losing streak. They currently sit at eighth in the South Division with a 9-16 record and the Lakeshore Chinooks come into the game with an 11-14 record. The Lakeshore Chinooks are 4-6 in their last 10 games and the Bullfrogs are 3-7 in their last ten games.

The Bullfrogs are coming off a series where they were swept by the Rockford Rivets, the Rivets are currently third in the South Division and support a strong pitching staff that the Bullfrogs couldn't figure out. The Frogs lost the first game 10-3, Alonzo Jones was the lone bright spot in the game as he belted a two-run home run and a RBI triple. The second game the Bullfrogs would score first and go up 2-0 off a two-RBI double from Troy Johnston. The Rivets would respond however and take a 5-3 lead going into the eighth. The Frogs would respond with a RBI single from Troy Johnston in the eighth, but it wouldn't be enough as the Frogs would fall 5-4 against the Rivets.

Last Night's Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine Player of the Night was Troy Johnston. Johnston when 2-4 would hit a double and bring in three runs for the Bullfrogs.

A Frogs player to watch is Alonzo Jones, Jones is currently batting .414 on the season and in his last 14 at bats has 10 hits. Jones was a Freshman All-American at Vanderbilt and is finding his stride here in the Northwoods League.

Starting for the Frogs tonight will be Terrell McCall, McCall on the season has yet to record a decision in three starts and currently has a 6.96 ERA has walked six batters and struck out nine.

Starting tonight for the Chinooks is Cyrillo Watson. Watson is 1-1 on the year and comes into the game with a 3.37 ERA he has walked ten and struck out 15.

The next home game will be on June 27th versus the Kenosha Kingfish. Group and single game tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Bullfrogs Ticket Office at 920.497.7225, or email info@greenbaybullfrogs.com or stop by the ticket office at 315 S. Baird Street, Green Bay, WI.

