Bullfrogs Look to Bounce Back against Growlers

Wis- The Green Bay Bullfrogs are traveling back to Homer Stryker Field this afternoon to take on the Growlers for a 2:05 CT matinee. The Frogs last night would not be able to hold on to win after bringing a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning. The Bullfrogs come into the game 3-12 in the second half of the year and the Growlers sit at 7-7 on the second half.

The Frogs would hold on to a 3-1 lead going into the eighth inning after Kyle Benyo hit a solo shot in the seventh. Michael Bohlke had pitched seven complete and only allowed one run going into the inning but would load the bases with no outs. Jake Esp would come in for damage control and three runs would come across to give the Growlers a 4-3 lead. The Bullfrogs would go down in order in the ninth and they were unable to hold on.

The Bullfrogs are 3-1 against the Growlers this season losing their first game against the Growlers last night. The Bullfrogs are on a three game losing skid and have lost eight of their last ten. The Frogs are at the bottom of the South division standings and are seven and a half games back.

On the mound this afternoon for the Bullfrogs is Garrett Gooden. Gooden, a Georgia Tech product is making his first start for the Frogs. He's appeared in two games, throwing 4.1 innings, tossing three strikeouts, and supports a 6.23 ERA.

The next home game will be on July 26th versus the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.


