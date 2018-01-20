Bullfrogs Ink Two from the University of Arizona

News Release

Green Bay, Wis - The Green Bay Bullfrogs have officially announced the signings of a talented infield duo from the University of Arizona, in freshman Tate Soderstrom and junior Michael Benson. Both student-athletes enter their first collegiate seasons in a UA Wildcat uniform for the upcoming 2018 spring campaign.

Tate Soderstrom, a 6-1 first baseman from Turlock, Ca., posted a stand-out high school career prior to his arrival on the Arizona campus this past fall. The Turlock High School product tallied a .370 career batting average with 84 total hits, 47 RBIs and a .432 on-base percentage for the Bulldogs. Soderstrom compiled a career-high .420 average in his junior season, followed by hitting .361 his senior year. He was named an Oakland A's Area Code Team selection and California Baseball Coaches Association North-South State All-Star after the completion of his impressive junior campaign in 2016.

Michael Benson, a 6-0 catcher from Vista, Ca., will play for the Arizona Wildcats this spring after spending the first portion of his collegiate career at Palomar College in San Marcos, Ca. Benson hit .363 with three home runs and 29 RBIs as a freshman at the JUCO level, along with a .470 batting average in conference play. The former PC Comet was awarded first-team ABCA/Rawlings Pacific Division All-American honors and Pacific Association Division Rawlings Gold Glove accolades following the conclusion of his 2016 college freshman season. Benson was drafted in the 34th round by the Colorado Rockies after hitting .419 with eight home runs as high school senior in 2015.

The Bullfrogs start the 2018 campaign on the road with a two-game series against the Rockford Rivets, before returning for the home opener against the Madison Mallards on Thursday, May 31st at 7:05 p.m.

