Bullfrogs Face Rockford for Last Time

News Release

Wis- The Green Bay Bullfrogs are in Rockford for a 4:05 first pitch. It will be the last time these two teams face off and the Bullfrogs are trying to avoid the season sweep. The Frogs are 0-7 against the Rivets this season and are coming off of a 10-1 loss to the Rivets last night. The Bullfrogs would commit five errors yesterday and struggle throughout the night both offensive and defensively. Five unearned runs would come across the plate for the Rivets yesterday a season high.

The Bullfrogs took a 1-0 lead in the game yesterday with Kyle Benyo managing a RBI single in the first inning. That would be the lone score and lead of the game for the Bullfrogs. The Rivets would post 10 unanswered runs and put up a three-run eighth inning closing out the game. The Bullfrogs who recently in the second half of the year have looked better on the mound, struggled throughout the night. Connor Wollersheim the starting pitcher for the Bullfrogs had a rare bad outing and he got the loss for the Bullfrogs.

The lone highlight of yesterday's game was Kyle Benyo. Benyo had not played for the Frogs in ten days due to a nagging injury but found himself back in the lineup yesterday as the designated hitter and played well. Benyo plated the lone run of the game and registered a multi-hit day. His good play would be awarded with being named the Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine Player of the Game.

On the mound tonight for the Bullfrogs is Jared Tobey. Tobey is a left-handed pitcher for the Bullfrogs who is 1-6 on the season and has a 6.24 ERA. Tobey of Wayne State has dealt in 37 strikeouts and 42 walks.

The next home game will be on August 7th versus the Madison Mallards. Group and single game tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Bullfrogs Ticket Office at 920.497.7225, or email info@greenbaybullfrogs.com or stop by the ticket office at 315 S. Baird Street, Green Bay, WI.

