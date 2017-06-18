Bullfrogs Drop Nail-Biter

News Release

The Green Bay Bullfrogs drop a back and forth game against the Rockford Rivets 8-7. The Frogs had a 7-6 lead going into the ninth inning but the Rivets would bring two runs in during the ninth.

Alex Lee gets the loss for the Frogs as he allowed a two-RBI double in the ninth. Zach Thomas gets the win for the Rivets pitching two innings allowing two hits and no earned runs throwing two strikeouts.

The Bullfrogs got on the board in the first inning with two runs, off of RBIs from Mikey Filia and Ben Hart. The Rivets would get a run back in the third inning off of an error by Alonzo Jones. The Rivets would then take the lead in the fourth with a five-run inning which including a two-run home run by Rivets Patrick Loeffler, giving the Rivets a 6-1 lead. The Frogs would snag a run in the fifth off of a RBI from Willie Bourbon. The Frogs would then post a four-run seventh inning which included a two-run home run, from Frogs Brad Hamilton, which tied the game 6-6 going into the eighth. The Frogs would get some solid relief pitching from Nick Parr and Brett Fulk between the third and ninth innings as they would combine to not allow a run throughout those innings while tossing seven strikeouts. The Frogs would then take a 7-6 lead off of a Willie Bourbon RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth. The Rivets, however, would smack a two-RBI double from Anthony Forte to take and keep the lead.

The Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine Player of the Night is Mikey Filia. Filia in his debut for the Frogs had a phenomenal day. Filia's stat line for the contest: 3-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB.

The Bullfrogs are off tomorrow for the first time this season and will be back in action on Tuesday for a home and home doubleheader against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, who the Frogs have not faced this season.

