Bullfrogs Continue Tradition of Giving Back Community in 2016

December 21, 2016 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Bullfrogs News Release





Green Bay, Wis. - The Green Bay Bullfrogs are proud to announce that through partnerships with local businesses they have raised over $10,000 to donate to local non-profit organizations.

Always popular among fans, alternate jerseys worn by the Bullfrogs during the 2016 season were included in silent auctions, with the proceeds benefitting local organizations. Cellcom sponsored an orange alternate jersey, worn during home and road games in 2015 and 2016. All proceeds benefitted the local area Boys and Girls Clubs. On Educator Appreciation Night, Asphalt Seal & Repair and Scray Cheese presented a "Cheese" jersey designed by a local GB East High School student, with all proceeds going back to GB East High School. Tundraland partnered with the Bullfrogs for Military Appreciation Night on July 4th to present patriotic uniforms, that were worn over the two-game home stand.

Through a partnership with Cellcom, the Bullfrogs unveiled a new program called K's for a Cause. Each time a Bullfrogs pitcher struck out an opposing batter during a home game at Joannes Stadium, a donation of $10 was made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The Bullfrogs finished with 266 strikeouts at home, leading to a total donation of $2,660.

Cellcom also sponsored the Stars of Tomorrow program during each of the Bullfrogs 36 home games. One youth sports team per game was given the opportunity for a pre-game meet and greet with the Bullfrogs team and join them on field for the national anthem. Free tickets and hats were provided to each member of the team.

For the third consecutive season, Nicolet National Bank and the Bullfrogs joined together to present the Community Connection Program. For each home game in 2016 the Bullfrogs selected a local non-profit as the non-profit of the night. For each run the Bullfrogs scored, $10 was donated to that night's local non-profit. The non-profit of the night also had the opportunity to set up an informational booth at the game and execute a 50/50 raffle. Representatives of the non-profit were given free tickets to that night's game as well.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center and the Bullfrogs partnered together to increase awareness for strokes during Strike Out Stroke Night. In addition to this night, Aurora BayCare also partnered with the Bullfrogs to provide a free baseball clinic taught by Bullfrogs players and coaches on July 22nd . The clinic included two sessions, one in the morning for ages 5-9, and another in the afternoon for ages 10-13. During each session, the Bullfrogs players and coaches led participants through numerous basic baseball skills drills.

For the third consecutive year, the Bullfrogs rolled out the Jeremiah's Tadpole Reading Program. Elementary school students in the greater Green Bay area were given two free tickets to a Bullfrogs game if they completed a predetermined reading requirement set by their teacher. Over 4,700 students in the greater Green Bay area completed the program in 2016.

The Green Bay Bullfrogs also take great pride in working with local non-profit organizations throughout the year by providing donation bags filled with Bullfrogs merchandise. In 2016, over 300 charitable donations were handed out. In addition, the team made over 150 free appearances in the community featuring members of the Bullfrogs front office, Bullfrogs players, and team mascot Jeremiah the Bullfrog.

The Bullfrogs would like to thank all corporate sponsors and the community as a whole for all of your continued support, allowing us to continue these great programs.

