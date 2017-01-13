Bullfrogs Announce Dugout Club Packages
January 13, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Bullfrogs News Release
Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Bullfrogs of the Northwoods League have announced the 2017 dates for the Dugout Club Packages.
Dugout Club Packages feature all-you-can-eat ballpark food through the 5th inning and rotating specialty food items such as pulled barbecue pork, macaroni and cheese, and beef brisket. Dugout Club Packages include three tabs per person to be used for beer, kid games or novelty ice cream. Dugout Club Packages also include a free Bullfrogs hat and will continue to feature guaranteed giveaways, a flexible ticket exchange policy, and priority seating for 2017 with a reserved box seat on the 3rd base line with back and armrest.
The Bullfrogs Dugout Club Packages are split into four different packs; Package A, Package B, Package C, and Package D. All packages provide all the fun you can handle at the most popular games of the summer. In addition to great seats, fans can expect unique giveaways, great entertainment, and maybe even an opportunity to meet your favorite celebrity. Secure your tickets to this season's most sought-after promotional nights. The full listing of Dugout Club Package dates is below.
9 Pack A
9 Pack B
9 Pack C
9 Pack D
May 30th
June 9th
June 4th
June 11th
June 17th
June 18th
June 12th
June 13th
June 25th
June 29th
June 20th
June 21st
July 3rd
July 1st
June 28th
June 27th
July 8th
July 7th
July 2nd
July 10th
July 21st
July 14th
July 6th
July 12th
July 27th
July 20th
July 11th
July 26th
August 10th
July 28th
July 16th
August 1st
August 13th
August 11th
July 31st
August 7th
Half Season A
Half Season B
May 30th
June 4th
June 9th
June 11th
June 12th
June 17th
June 13th
June 18th
June 20th
June 25th
June 21st
June 27th
June 28th
July 2nd
June 29th
July 1st
July 3rd
July 6th
July 7th
July 10th
July 8th
July 11th
July 12th
July 14th
July 16th
July 21st
July 20th
July 26th
July 27th
July 31st
July 28th
August 1st
August 10th
August 13th
August 7th
August 11th
To purchase your Dugout Club Package today, contact the Bullfrogs ticket office by calling 920-497-7225 or emailing andy@greenbaybullfrogs.com The Bullfrogs will open their season at home on Tuesday, May 30th at 6:35 PM against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Group tickets are on sale now. Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, April 29th at 9:00 AM. For information call the Bullfrogs Ticket Office at 920-497-7225, email info@greenbaybullfrogs.com or stop by the ticket office at 315 South Baird Street, Green Bay WI.
