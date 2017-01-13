Bullfrogs Announce Dugout Club Packages

Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Bullfrogs of the Northwoods League have announced the 2017 dates for the Dugout Club Packages.

Dugout Club Packages feature all-you-can-eat ballpark food through the 5th inning and rotating specialty food items such as pulled barbecue pork, macaroni and cheese, and beef brisket. Dugout Club Packages include three tabs per person to be used for beer, kid games or novelty ice cream. Dugout Club Packages also include a free Bullfrogs hat and will continue to feature guaranteed giveaways, a flexible ticket exchange policy, and priority seating for 2017 with a reserved box seat on the 3rd base line with back and armrest.

The Bullfrogs Dugout Club Packages are split into four different packs; Package A, Package B, Package C, and Package D. All packages provide all the fun you can handle at the most popular games of the summer. In addition to great seats, fans can expect unique giveaways, great entertainment, and maybe even an opportunity to meet your favorite celebrity. Secure your tickets to this season's most sought-after promotional nights. The full listing of Dugout Club Package dates is below.

9 Pack A

9 Pack B

9 Pack C

9 Pack D

May 30th

June 9th

June 4th

June 11th

June 17th

June 18th

June 12th

June 13th

June 25th

June 29th

June 20th

June 21st

July 3rd

July 1st

June 28th

June 27th

July 8th

July 7th

July 2nd

July 10th

July 21st

July 14th

July 6th

July 12th

July 27th

July 20th

July 11th

July 26th

August 10th

July 28th

July 16th

August 1st

August 13th

August 11th

July 31st

August 7th

Half Season A

Half Season B

May 30th

June 4th

June 9th

June 11th

June 12th

June 17th

June 13th

June 18th

June 20th

June 25th

June 21st

June 27th

June 28th

July 2nd

June 29th

July 1st

July 3rd

July 6th

July 7th

July 10th

July 8th

July 11th

July 12th

July 14th

July 16th

July 21st

July 20th

July 26th

July 27th

July 31st

July 28th

August 1st

August 10th

August 13th

August 7th

August 11th

To purchase your Dugout Club Package today, contact the Bullfrogs ticket office by calling 920-497-7225 or emailing andy@greenbaybullfrogs.com The Bullfrogs will open their season at home on Tuesday, May 30th at 6:35 PM against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Group tickets are on sale now. Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, April 29th at 9:00 AM. For information call the Bullfrogs Ticket Office at 920-497-7225, email info@greenbaybullfrogs.com or stop by the ticket office at 315 South Baird Street, Green Bay WI.

