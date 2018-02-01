Bullfrogs Add Trio from the Carolinas

News Release

Green Bay, Wis - A talented group from North and South Carolina will travel to the Midwest this summer as the Green Bay Bullfrogs have officially announced the signings of Mars Hill University outfielder Brett Brubaker, USC Upstate infielder Andres Kim and Duke University right-handed pitcher Coleman Williams for the 2018 season.

Brett Brubaker, a 6-3 junior from Orlando, Fla., has emerged as one of the top offensive threats for Mars Hill in his first two collegiate seasons. Brubaker finished second on the MHU statistical charts with a .345 batting average, while leading the Lions with 14 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .684 slugging percentage during his sophomore season in 2017. His stand-out campaign earned Brubaker second team All-South Atlantic Conference (SAC) honors. He also posted impressive numbers as a freshman, hitting .342 with six homers and 38 RBIs.

"You guys are getting quite a talent," said Mars Hill head coach Aaron Rembert. "Brett has been a middle of the order hitter for us since he was a freshman. He has a mature approach at the plate which allows him to hit for power and average. We look for him to have another all-conference type season for us this spring."

Andres Kim, a 6-0 junior from Montrose, Calif., enters his first season with the USC Upstate Spartans after spending the 2017 campaign at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, Calif. Kim transferred to Pasadena following his freshman stint with the UC San Diego Tritons in 2016. He played in all 41 games for the PCC Lancers, tallying a .335 average with 52 total hits and 26 RBIs. Kim was also a force on the base paths as he led the team with eight stolen bases and 43 runs scored.

"I am so thrilled to have signed with the Bullfrogs and have an opportunity to play in the prestigious Northwoods League," said Kim. "I am very excited to be spending my summer in Green Bay and looking forward to those couple months full of baseball."

Coleman Williams, a 6-4 sophomore righty from Atlanta, Ga., made five total appearances out of the bullpen for the Blue Devils in 2017. Williams compiled three strikeouts in four innings pitched, while holding opposing batters to a .250 average in his freshman campaign. He spent last summer with the Alpharetta Braves of the Sunbelt League, appearing 11 times on the bump with nine strikeouts and two saves in 10 innings of work.

" I am really excited to have the opportunity to play for the Bullfrogs this season," said Williams. "I have heard great things about the Bullfrogs organization and their fans. I cannot wait to get up to Green Bay and get to work."

The Bullfrogs start the 2018 campaign on the road with a two-game series against the Rockford Rivets, before returning for the home opener against the Madison Mallards on Thursday, May 31st at 7:05 p.m.

