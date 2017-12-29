Building Toward the Future

News Release

Intimidators' Announce New Additions to Front Office

KANNAPOLIS, NC, - The Kannapolis Intimidators, Class A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, are pleased to announce 3 new additions to the organizations front office staff. Blair Jewell, Mary Ann Maestre and Kyle Raskin have all joined the club in recent months and will be taking on various roles as the Intimidators' eagerly prepare for the 2018 season. All bring unique backgrounds and experiences to the front office, and will only prove to strengthen the club as it works towards building to the future.

Kannapolis Intimidators president, Brain Radle, says of the newest front office additions, "We have the opportunity to build a special front office here and I'm happy to invest in special talent. Blair is a rising star in our industry. Mary Ann has a phenomenal and progressive skill set. And Kyle has a fantastic business IQ. I'm thrilled to have all three joining us and am confident it won't take long for our fans to see how special they are too!"

Jewell has been named the teams' Community Marketing Manager and will be leading the organizations community engagement initiatives and programs, she brings with her 4 seasons of experience in professional baseball. She could not happier to be part of the team saying of her role," I could not be more excited to be part of an organization that has such deep-rooted ties to the community! I can't wait to build on the strong foundation we have and work toward making an even greater impact during the 2018 season." A native of Winchester, VA and a graduate of Messiah College in Dillsburg, Pa, Blair joins the Intimidators after spending the past several seasons in Harrisburg, PA in the Eastern League serving as the Community Relations Coordinator for the Harrisburg Senators.

Maestre joins the team as the Promotions and New Media Manager. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma she brings with her a diverse background in promotions and production, having held positions with the OKC Dodgers Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the OKC Thunder of the NBA. Mary Ann is eager to get her first season in the South Atlantic League underway, "This is an awesome way to be able to help create a fun and engaging atmosphere at every single home game, I can't wait to see what the 2018 season has in store!"

Raskin has been named the teams Director of Finance. A native of Simi Valley, California, he graduated from Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas in 2012 with a B.A. in Economics and Business. Following graduation, Kyle furthered his education, receiving his M.A. in Accounting from Hendrix College in '13 and his M.A. in Sports Management from California State University, Long Beach in '17. He brings with him significant experience, having served as Senior Associate in the Audit Department at Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P. Raskin says of his transition to baseball, "Baseball has been my passion my whole life and I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Intimidators' organization and the city of Kannapolis."

The Kannapolis Intimidators open the 2018 season in just 99 days on Thursday, April 5, at Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas Healthcare System against the Lakewood BlueClaws. The Intimidators are coming off a 2017 Northern Division Championship and preparing for a new ballpark in downtown Kannapolis scheduled for 2020. Season tickets and 10 game Flex Packs are now available for the 2018 season.

For more information please contact Mary Ann Maestre at mmaestre@intimidatorsbaseball.com or 205-239-1765.

