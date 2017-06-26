Buffalo Sabres Hire Sexton, Greeley as Assistant General Managers

News Release

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres today announced that General Manager Jason Botterill has hired Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley to serve as the team's assistant general managers. Sexton will also serve as general manager of the Rochester Americans (AHL).

"Randy and I developed a positive working relationship during our time in Pittsburgh and I think his experience and insight will be advantageous for our front office," said Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill. "In Steve, we have hired a talented hockey executive who will offer unique insight to our organization. They both have experience at all levels of the game and we think they will be valuable assets for the Buffalo Sabres moving forward."

Sexton spent the last seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins' scouting department after joining the team as assistant director of amateur scouting in 2010-11, including the last two seasons as the team's director of amateur scouting. In this role, he oversaw the team's amateur scouting operations in North America and Europe.

Prior to his time with the Penguins, Sexton logged several years of NHL front office experience in stints with the Ottawa Senators (1990 to 1995) and the Florida Panthers (2007 to 2010). As one of the Senators' founders, he was instrumental in helping to bring an NHL team back to Ottawa, eventually serving as the club's president, chief executive officer and general manager during his time with the team. He served as assistant general manager for the Panthers for two seasons before being promoted to general manager in February 2009.

Greeley comes to the Sabres after two seasons as the assistant director of player personnel with the New York Rangers. Before his tenure with the Rangers, Greeley spent two seasons as an associate coach at Boston University, where he played a vital role in the school's recruiting process. Greeley also spent seven seasons (2006-07 to 2012-13) in the scouting department for the Los Angeles Kings and served as a regional scout for the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2009 to 2012.

