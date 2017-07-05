Buffalo Bisons Game Notes

News Release

Tonight's game - The Buffalo Bisons continue their three game series at Scranton/WB (NYY) tonight. After a 5-0 start against the RailRiders, the Herd have dropped the last six, head-to-head.

RailRiders fizzle the fourth - Despite allowing three runs in the first inning, starter Brett Oberholtzer managed to work 6.2 innings for the Herd but took the loss in Scranton/WB's 7-0 victory. Buffalo managed only four base runners all night, collecting singles from Jake Elmore, Jason Leblebijian and Dwight Smith, Jr. Mike Ohlman drew a walk and was the lone runner to reach scoring position.

Top 20 quartet - The Bisons have four different players that rank among the Top-20 in league average. Ian Parmley and Dwight Smith, Jr. (.284) leads the cluster with Christian Lopes and Jason Leblebijian (.283) right behind. Of note, Roemon Fields (.326) average still doesn't have enough PA to qualify for the leaderboard.

Bumpy roads - While the Bisons have played to a 26-21 mark at Coca-Cola Field, they have stalled out on the road, losing 15 of 17 and 22 of 27 ballgames on the road.

Muddy water - The Bisons have lost 25 of 31 games with 14 of those losses decided by 2R or less. This difficult stretch started just as the Herd hit their high-water mark, June 4, sitting +8G (31-23) over. On June 19, the Herd's record dipped below .500 for the first time this season.

Pompey back on MLB assignment - Blue Jays OF Dalton Pompey played seven innings in center while going 0-3 at the plate in his first game on MLB rehab. This is the second MLB rehab assignment this season, as just a month ago (6/4) he played just one game, 1-2, before leaving (knee) the contest. Sitting on the DL for the duration of this season (concussion) he attempted a return after playing in Class-A Dunedin over four games with the D-Jays, 4-14, 2B, 3RBI, 4BB. Pompey has played 170G over the prior three seasons with Buffalo (.284, 36 XBH, 51RBI and 40SB).

Captain Canada - The Blue Jays inked 2016 All-Star outfielder Michael Saunders on after starting the season with the Phillies, (61G, .205, 6HR). Last season, with Toronto he established career-highs in games (140), doubles (32),HR (24) and walks (59) while hitting .253 and one of six outfielders with at least 30 doubles, 20 HR and 50 walks.

Meet Mayza - Tim Mayza made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday night and tossed a scoreless 1.1IP while allowing a hit, walk and logging his first strikeout. The southpaw has an impressive 11.34 K/9IP ratio this season in Double-A, overall racking up 42 strikeouts in 33.1IP. The lefty was tied for the Eastern League lead working 29 games and was third (17) in games finished.

Fields of fire - After falling in a 4-36 rut, Roemon Fields is 15-45 (.333) with hits in 10 of the last 15 games. The speedster's 18 bags ranks third in the league. He has multi-hit games in 16 of 50 (32%) played since joining the team April 29.

Order up! - Ian Parmley returns to the Bisons active roster, after appearing in three games with Toronto. He left with hits in 18 of 22G (.337, 27-80, 7 doubles, 10 RBI, 5 SB). His .284 batting average would qualify 11th overall. He has hits in 24 of the last 32 starts, 36-116 (.310), 10 doubles, 13RBI, 18R, 6SB.

Let's go 'O' - Shane Opitz is 8-23 over the last seven games with 3 doubles and a triple. He's also collected hits in 11 of the past 17 starts, to continue his strongest stretch of the year. Over the past 28 games, the utility man is 27-84 (.321) with 10 XBH. This stretch bumped his batting average 54 points.

