Buffalo Bisons Game Notes

Buffalo Bisons (4-0, 1st +1.0 ) vs. Rochester Red Wings (3-1, 2nd -1.0)

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 (1:05 p.m.) - Coca-Cola Field, Buffalo, NY

LHP Brett Oberholtzer vs. RHP Aaron Slegers

RADIO : ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons Baseball Network | ONLINE: bisons.com, TuneIn Radio app | TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Game - The first installment of Thruway Cup baseball continues between the Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings. After earning a 9-4 victory in the series opener Monday, the Herd sits alone at the top in the IL Northern Division standings. The Bisons continue their homestand Wednesday and Thursday, with each game scheduled at 1:05 p.m. Buffalo's first road trip of the season opens Friday night at Scranton/WB.

Outta the gate great - The Bisons have won all four games to open the regular season. This is the club's best start since 2014, before falling in the fifth game. The last time the Herd started 5-0 was part of 2001 campaign, part of a 6-0 start, with each victory posted at home. The only other modern-era 5-0 start was 1989.

Loving the long ball - The Bisons have flexed their muscles in each game so far this season. Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of solo-shots on Saturday, Sunday's twinbill saw Christian Lopes win Game 1 with a walk-off 2-run homer and in the nightcap, Jason Leblebijian got his first Triple-A blast and hit an encore shot Monday.

Leblebijian leaves the yard - For the second straight day, Jason Leblebejian cracked a homer and moved into a tie for the club lead. He's the third Triple-A rookie in the Herd's order to smack a home run. His two run shot on Sunday broke a 6-6 game in the 5th, leading the Bisons to a 9-6 win. Last season, the infielder combined for a career-high 13 bombs between Dunedin and New Hampshire.

Get'em on, Get'em in - In the first four games of the season, the Herd has capitalized with runners in scoring position with a blistering 15-31 (.484) attack. Four different Bisons have multiple hits with RISP: Chris Coghlan 4-4 with two doubles, 3RBI; Jason Leblebijian 3-5 (HR), 5RBI; Jake Elmore 2-4 2RBI; Dwight Smith, Jr. 2-3, 3RBI.

Smith smolders at the plate - Dwight Smith, Jr went a combined 4-6 (2B, 3RBI) over both games yesterday. Overall, the Triple-A rookie is 6-9 (.667) at the plate with a double, 3RBI. Smith ranks 26th on MLB.com Top 30 Blue Jays prospects list.

Recent Roster Action - Monday the Blue Jays announced they claimed Ty Kelly from the Mets. Kelly played 38G with the #Bisons in 2015, Hit .264 with a homer and 12RBI. 14BB to only 10K.... Thursday Toronto announced RHP Mike Bolsinger was outrighted to Buffalo and claimed C Luke Maile from Tampa Bay.

