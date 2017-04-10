Buffalo Bisons Game Notes

News Release

Buffalo Bisons (3-0, T-1st) vs. Rochester Red Wings (3-0, T-1st)

Monday, April 10, 2017 (1:05 p.m.) - Coca-Cola Field, Buffalo, NY

LHP TJ House vs. LHP Jason Wheeler

RADIO : ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons Baseball Network | ONLINE: bisons.com, TuneIn Radio app | TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Game - This first installment Thruway Cup baseball begins today between the Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings. Coming off a series sweep of Scranton/WB, the Herd sits tied for first with the Wings in the early stages of IL-North play. The Bisons continue their homestand Tuesday-Thursday, with each game scheduled at 1:05 p.m. Buffalo's first road trip of the season is at Scranton/WB that opens Friday night.

Sure is Sweep - The Buffalo Bisons opened the season with a series sweep over Scranton/WB, taking Sunday's twin-bill. In the opener, Christian Lopes belted a walk-off 2-run homer in the 7th for the 4-3 win and in the nightcap, the Herd used a six run 4th inning to rally from behind, moving to a 9-6 victory.

Smith smolders at the plate - Dwight Smith, Jr went a combined 4-6 (2B, 3RBI) over both games yesterday. Overall, the Triple-A rookie is 6-9 (.667) at the plate with a double, 3RBI. Smith ranks 26th on MLB.com Top 30 Blue Jays prospects list.

Lopes big blast - Trailing in the home 7th Sunday afternoon, Christian Lopes drilled his first Triple-A homer into the screen, giving the Herd a 4-3 walk-off win over Scranton. Since his first year of pro ball in 2012, the homer is Lopes' 21st career round-tripper.

Leblebijian leaves the yard - Jason Leblebejian became the third Triple-A rookie in the Herd's order to smack a home run. His two run shot on Sunday broke a 6-6 game in the 5th, leading the Bisons to a 9-6 win. Last season, the infielder combined for a career-high 13 bombs between Dunedin and New Hampshire.

Recent Roster Action - Thursday afternoon Toronto announced RHP Mike Bolsinger was outrighted to Buffalo and claimed C Luke Maile from Tampa Bay. Both have joined the club and are active... Today, C Alex Monsalve has been placed on the disabled list (retro 4/6)... Saturday Buffalo lost Casey Lawrence to the Toronto, the first MLB promotion for the righty.

Prospect Watch - Roster highlights include three players that rank among the organizations Top 30 prospects: I-NF Rowdy Tellez (5), RHP Danny Barnes (21) and OF Dwight Smith Jr. (26). Tellez ranks 95th overall in MLB.com's Top 100 list and is tabbed as the 9th-best 1B prospect in Minor League Baseball.

