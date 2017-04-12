Buffalo Bisons Game Notes ()

News Release

Buffalo Bisons (4-1, T-1st) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-1, T-1st)

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 (1:05 p.m.) - Coca-Cola Field, Buffalo, NY

RHP Casey Lawrence vs. LHP David Hurlbut

RADIO : ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons Baseball Network | ONLINE: bisons.com, TuneIn Radio app | TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Game - The first installment of Thruway Cup baseball continues between the Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings. Following the \'Wings 5-0 victory Tuesday, the series evened at a game a piece. Both clubs sit atop the IL Northern Division standings. The Bisons conclude their season opening homestand Thursday at 1:05 p.m. Buffalo's first road trip of the season opens Friday night at Scranton/WB.

Relive the ballpark's 1988 opener - This Friday, we're firing up the time machine back to 1988. Relive the excitement of one of the most memorable games in Buffalo sports history on April 14 with the rebroadcast and live-tweeting of the first ever game played at Pilot Field, a 1-0 win over the Denver Zephyrs. The broadcast beings at 2:30 on ESPN 1520.

Casey at the mound - Casey Lawrence is lone returning starter from last season and arguably the Bisons best starter after the All-Star break, allowing 3ER or fewer in nine consecutive starts... He went on to win the Herd's \'Comeback Player of the Year' award. He showed incredible control in 2016, walking just 24 batters in 87.0 innings and overall finished fourth on the Bisons in starts (15) and fifth in wins (5).

Bolsinger is back - Mike Bolsinger is expected to make his season debut for the Bisons. He made six starts for the Dodgers in 2016, posting a 1-4 record, 6.83 ERA, and 25 strikeouts in 27.2 innings. On August 1, was acquired by Toronto from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Jesse Chavez. He was optioned to the Triple-A and recalled by the Blue Jays the following day, then optioned back to Buffalo on August 3.

History almost happened - Jason Leblebijian snapped the Red Wings combined no-hit bid Tuesday. The attempt spanned 7.2IP, the deepest an opponent has held the Herd down since Columbus (8/2/13) worked 8.2IP

You're still the (only) one - Now into its 30th season, Coca-Cola Field has still only seen one no-hitter. On June 20, 1997 Bartolo Colon pitched Buffalo's first no-hitter since 1952. The feat still stands as the first and only no-hitter in the ballpark's history.

Recent Roster Action - Wednesday the Bisons activated RHP Casey Lawrence (optioned by Toronto 4/11) and Shane Optiz off the DL. OF Darrell Ceciliani (retro 4/10) and RHP Chris Smith (retro 4/10) have been placed on the DL... Monday the Blue Jays announced they claimed Ty Kelly from the Mets and optioned him to Buffalo. Kelly played 38G with the #Bisons in 2015, Hit .264 with a homer and 12RBI. 14BB to only 10K.

